Bihar: Muzaffarpur's Sadar Hospital faces waterlogging

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], September 3 (ANI): Following heavy rainfalls in most parts of Bihar, the Sadar Hospital in Muzaffarpur witnessed waterlogging and all the wards were submerged due to the lack of a drainage system.

Doctors and other hospital staff, patients and attendants are facing problems due to the waterlogging on the premises of the hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma said, "We have talked to the Municipal Corporation regarding this. As far as waterlogging is concerned, the water will be removed gradually. When we (doctors) are facing problems, it is obvious that patients are facing difficulties."



As heavy rainfalls continue to hit parts of Bihar, the people of the state continue to face difficulties and bear losses.



Despite governmental efforts towards rescue and relief, the help sometimes is not able to reach the people.

With the lack of a proper system to ferry patients to the hospital in a flood-like situation, people are forced to walk on water-flooded roads.



"We are forced to walk like this and facing lots of issues because of heavy rain in the state. There are more difficulties for senior citizens," said a patient in Sadar Hospital.

Heavy rain in Bihar is causing damage to crops. Several fields were submerged after an embankment of the Tirhut canal breached in Muzaffarpur.

Monsoon rainfall otherwise has remained scanty in Bihar this year. The state has received 477.2mm of rain from June 1 to August 31 against the average rainfall of 775.7mm during the same period, making it a whopping 38% below the expected normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heavy rainfall spell is likely over Bihar during the next five days. (ANI)

