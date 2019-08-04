Bihar: Naxal literature, arms, ammunition recovered in raid; one held

Nawada (Bihar) [India], Aug 04 (ANI): One person was arrested on Saturday night by police in Sirdala police station area after recovering Naxal literature, arms and ammunition and explosives in a raid.

Briefing media reporters on Sunday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Nawada), Abhiyan Kumar Alok said: "A team of Special Task Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) swung into action after receiving intelligence inputs about a cache of arms and ammunition dumped in Sirdala police station area."

In the raid, 4 four Improvised Explosion Device (IED)- one of 10 Kilograms and three of 5 Kilograms; one country-made pistol, 39 detonators, 43 INSAS rifle cartridge, four uniforms and three mobiles were recovered from a house.

"We have arrested the owner of the house for further interrogation," ASP said.

ASP Abhiyan Kumar Alok also revealed that one of the IEDs was found active and a bomb disposal squad was called from Gaya who exploded the bomb in a safe place outside the village. (ANI)

