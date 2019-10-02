Bihar: NDRF evacuated over 9,000 flood-affected people since Sept 28

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have evacuated more than 9,000 flood-affected people in Bihar since September 28, said an official statement on Wednesday.

The teams are also helping district authorities in providing essential supplies like food, medicines, drinking water to the people through NDRF boats while 2 medical teams are providing medical assistance to needy.

"Flood situation is improving but few areas of Patna districts like Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh, Hanuman Nagar and Vaishali, Golambar are still submerged under 4-5 feet water. The NDRF has concentrated into the restoration of normalcy and relief distribution in these affected areas," NDRF said in the statement.

According to the NDRF, 6 NDRF teams, equipped with 36 Inflatable Rubberized Boats (IRBs) and other flood rescue equipment are engaged in worst affected areas of the state capital.

"The teams carried out extensive evacuation with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guards and other central and state agencies. Every effort has been made by NDRF rescuers to reach to every household and evacuate them to safer locations," NDRF said.

NDRF control rooms in New Delhi and Patna are also closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)

