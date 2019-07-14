Bihar: Newlyweds use makeshift boat to cross flooded road

Araria/Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): A newlywed couple had to bear the brunt of rain gods on their way back home from their wedding venue. The duo, dressed to their nines for the big day, had to hop on-board a makeshift boat as their journey was halted due to a flooded road.

The incident took place in Forbisganj area of Araria district when the wedding party was returning to Jogbani from Garha village.

A relative of the groom said, "We had to construct a makeshift boat using drums and wood logs for sending the bride and groom to the native village because the flood water has damaged the connecting road."

Many villages of Bihar's Araria, Darbhanga and Madhubani district are flooded following heavy rainfall in the area.

Flood water has entered many villages of Kusheshwar region, leading to disruption of normal life.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, one of the locals from a village near Kusheshwar area here said, "The situation is worst here. Our village is flooded."

Another local alleged, "The water level is rising. The government officials came for inspection but they did nothing."

Yesterday, two children lost their lives in Kishanganj as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in the state.

Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Pratya Amrit had said, "Two children have lost their lives in Kishanganj." (ANI)