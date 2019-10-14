Bihar: Nitish Kumar chairs high-level meeting on water-logging in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on water-logging in Patna.

Contrary to speculations of BJP representatives giving it a miss, the meeting was attended by all concerned ministers of the Bihar government including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, and ministers Nand Kishor Yadav, Prem Kumar and Vinod Narayan Jha.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Kumar had kick-started the process to provide financial relief of Rs 6000 to the families affected by floods and heavy rainfall in state capital Patna and in other districts.

Nitish Kumar started the process during a meeting with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and senior state government officials here.

The relief amount of Rs 6000 will be disbursed through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) directly to the bank accounts of those affected.

Incessant rainfall and rise in the water level of river Ganga caused floods in the state, with over 73 people losing their lives. Many are still missing. (ANI)

