Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)
Bihar: Nitish Kumar visits flooded areas of Patna

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:14 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday afternoon visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.
The Chief Minister first visited the Dak Bungalow Chauraha. He then visited Gandhi Maidan, Exhibition road, Kankarbagh Road, NMCH, Agamkuan bridge and Anishabad which are severely waterlogged.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, Secretary to the Chief Minister Manish Kumar amongst other officials.
Earlier while speaking to media in Patna, the Chief Minister said, "There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga river is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people."
"Such a situation is not in any one's hand, it's a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people," he added.
So far, 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region after relentless rains lashed the capital city since late Friday night.
The heavy downpour has also disrupted the rail traffic in the region. At least ten trains were cancelled today morning. Delays were reported on several routes. Passengers were stranded for hours after a railway track got submerged at Patna Junction railway station following heavy rainfall.
Yesterday, the Nalanda Medical College hospital was inundated with water, forcing doctors and paramedical staff to carry out practice in the knee-deep waters.
Visuals accessed from the medical centre showed that wards and corridors are flooded with unclean stagnant water.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next three days accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

