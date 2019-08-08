Bihar: Nitish thanks contributors for donating to CM relief fund

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday thanked L&T, HDFC and Paytm for their contribution to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

"On behalf of L&T, Sailendra Rai met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and handed him a cheque of Rs 10 crore for the Chief Minister Relief Fund. Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary was present during the occasion," a release from the CMO said.

"On behalf of HDFC Bank, Sandeep Kumar, Branch Banking Head East handed a cheque of Rs 4 crore while on behalf of Paytm, Paytm vice president handed a cheque of Rs 80 lakh to the Chief Minister for the relief fund," the statement further informed. (ANI)