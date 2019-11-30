Bihar: Offering prayers to onion in protest against high price

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): In a unique protest against the high prices of onion, some members of Haqq-e Hindustan Morcha were seen offering prayers to the vegetable in Muzaffarpur here on Saturday.

Some people were seen worshipping onions and also garlanded it. "The morcha today express their views by organising this protest. These days, it is very difficult for a person belonging to a poor or middle-class family to buy onions. They can only see and offer prayers," Morcha Rashtriya Sanyojak Tamanna Hashmi said.

He said that the government should take these demands seriously and take actions to level the price of onion in the country.

Several other protests have also been carried out at several places across the country in the past few days as the price of onion reportedly cross Rs 100 per km.

Earlier today, the youth wing of Samajwadi Party also gave onions on loan by keeping Aadhaar Card as a mortgage in their shops in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The Union Cabinet on November 20 approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion in view of the high prices of the essential commodity in the market. (ANI)

