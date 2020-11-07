Bihar: Old man with IV drip in arm brought on cot to cast vote

Katihar (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): At a polling station in Katihar, a sick and old man was bought to a polling station on a cot by his family members to help him cast a vote in the third and final phase.

In a video, it showed the old man with IV drip in his arm and people are carrying him to the booth on a cot.



Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am today.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly. (ANI)

