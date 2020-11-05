Bihar: One dead, seven missing after boat capsizes in river Ganga in Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): One person died while seven went missing after a boat carrying 100 people capsized in the river Ganga in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday, an official said.

The rescue operations are being carried out by the teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police.



"One person died and seven people are missing. Rescue and search operation are underway by SDRF teams, nine people have been rescued so far," Pranav Kumar, District Magistrate, Bhagalpur said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Teajshwi Yadav expressed concerns over the incident and conveyed condolences to the deceased's kin.

"Tragic news of drowning of many people after a boat capsized in the river under the limits of Gopalpur police station. My deepest condolences to the victims. The administration is urged to expedite rescue operations with the help of SDRF," Tejashwi tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

