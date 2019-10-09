Bihar: One dead, two injured after getting hit by car in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): One person died while two others were injured after a car hit them near Gaya Junction.

The incident occurred on Tuesday after which the vehicle caught fire.

"The driver of the car has been arrested and injured have been admitted to hospital. We have requested the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to send more police force. We are trying to douse off the fire," said a police official.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

