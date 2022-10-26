Bihar: One held for killing niece for marrying man of another caste in Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his niece for marrying a man from another caste in Bihar's Bhagalpur.



Police are searching for another two accused.

In yet another case of 'honour killing', a 22-year-old woman was shot dead in Bhagalpur on Monday night by three family members for marrying a man of another caste, said police.

"One of the three accused - the deceased's uncle - arrested. Raids are on to arrest the others. They had been threatening the couple," said the City Superintendent of Police. (ANI)

