Bihar opposition leaders attack CM over collapse of bridge in Gopalganj

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Bihar opposition leaders on Wednesday took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the collapse of the Sattarghat bridge on Gandak River in Gopalganj district.

The bridge was inaugurated by Chief Minister Kumar on June 16.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha attacked the Chief Minister on the issue.

"The Sattarghat bridge of Gopalganj built at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore in 8 years, was inaugurated by Nitish Ji on June 16. Today, 29 days later the bridge collapsed. Beware! If someone terms it corruption by Nitish ji. Rs 263 crore is for just a glimpse. Even their rats consume alcohol worth this amount," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 263.48 crore, aimed to reduce road distance between different towns of East Champaran to Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran districts.

Bihar Congress chief Dr Madan Mohan Jha also posted in Hindi: "The inauguration of the bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore on June 16 and its destruction on July 15. Now do not accuse the poor rat for this."

In 2017, a minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet had blamed rats for making holes in the embankments weakening the structures and allowing river water breach through them, thus resulting in floods in Bihar.

Yet another time police in the state had blamed rats for the seized bottles of liquor missing from police station stores in the state.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are very likely over Bihar till July 19.

Heavy rains alerts have been advised across Bihar by the department for this weekend. (ANI)

