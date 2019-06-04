RJD leader Manoj Jha and Congress leader Tariq Anwar (right) [File Image]
RJD leader Manoj Jha and Congress leader Tariq Anwar (right) [File Image]

Bihar: Opposition ups ante amid reports of strained ties between BJP, JDU

By Nishant Ketu (ANI) | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:23 IST

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Reports of strained ties between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United (JDU) has raised the political temperature in Bihar with key opposition parties uniting in lashing out at the two parties.
Bihar's main opposition party RJD has alleged that the current situation reaffirms that the public has been cheated.
"Though it is an internal issue of these two parties, it cannot be denied that these two parties came together to betray people of Bihar. This is why the public has to bear the brunt of political strain between these two parties," RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha told ANI.
Congress leader Tariq Anwar outlined JDU's missing representation from the Union Cabinet to assert that everything doesn't seem right between the two parties.
"Nitish Kumar is teaching BJP a lesson. He refused its offer of giving one cabinet birth in Central cabinet to JDU and later expanded the Bihar cabinet by completely sidelining the BJP legislators. This makes it evident that not everything is right between two alliance partners and in coming times Nitish Kumar can create problems for BJP. He has already hinted that he has other options", said Anwar.
Previously, RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha had taken a jibe at the JDU-BJP alliance by stating that BJP must be ready for a 'second betrayal' from Nitish Kumar.
However, JDU has already refuted claims of having a strained relationship with BJP.
The JDU on May 30 decided to not be a part of Prime Minister Modi's new ministry, rejecting the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.
"BJP wanted only one person from the JDU in the Cabinet. It would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need the Cabinet berth," Chief Minister Kumar had said.
The JDU chief, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30, had said, "It is not a big issue. We are in the NDA and are not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."
On Sunday, it was reported that BJP leaders skipped the yearly "iftar" hosted by JDU. Similarly, no JDU leader was seen at the "iftar" hosted by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.
The "iftar" parties in Bihar have gained traction this year after JDU refused to be a part of Union Cabinet. However, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly denied any misunderstanding between the NDA allies.
NDA made a clean sweep in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls by winning 39 out of the 40 seats at stake. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

2 nabbed, 200 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Task Force Police on Monday arrested two persons and seized from them 200 kilograms marijuana (ganja) in Chatrinaka, Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

Jagan Reddy directs officials to prioritise Polavaram project completion

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give top priority to the completion of the Polavaram project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

VHP, saints meet over Ram Temple, say will pressurize govt

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Following a meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders with saints over the Ram Temple issue, Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday said they will pressurise the government for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, 18-year-old electrocuted

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): As heavy rain accompanied by hail storm and gusty winds lashed parts of Hyderabad city, an 18-year-old boy was electrocuted supposedly after his umbrella came in contact with an electric pole.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Moradabad students invent 'sandal-drone' security system for women

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety of women, students of an engineering college in Moradabad claim to have invented a sandal-drone security system equipped with GPS.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:52 IST

Hyderabad: Sale of vermicelli skyrockets ahead of Eid

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With Eid around the corner, sale of vermicelli has shot up significantly in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

MP: With Bhojtal on the verge of drying up, mayor demands all-party meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With the water level in city's Bhojtal inching closer to dead storage level, city Mayor Anand Sharma has demanded an all-party meeting to be convened over the looming water crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for setting wife on fire

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a businessman accused of setting his wife on fire after a heated argument.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

Vadodara: 18 specially-abled couples tie the knot in mass wedding

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): Eighteen specially-abled couples tied the knot here on Monday in a grand mass wedding ceremony organised by private individuals with the support of city residents.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

MP: Information Commissioner serves notice to Satna police on...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Taking strict cognisance of Satna police's failure to provide details of no-parking challans issued in the past, Madhya Pradesh Information Commissioner Rahul Singh on Monday issued a notice to the former officials of the department regarding discrepancie

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:09 IST

Faced with acute shortage, Bhilwara residents lock water...

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Faced with acute water shortage and an unstable supply of drinking water, residents of Parasrampura village in Hurda panchayat are keeping their water containers locked to prevent theft of drinking water.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:09 IST

Odisha: Rain, thunderstorm wreak havoc; movement on NH 26 hampered

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], June 4 (ANI): Movement of vehicles on National Highway 26 was hampered here on Monday as rain coupled with thunderstorm wreaked havoc in the region.

Read More
iocl