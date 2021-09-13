Bihar Panchayat polls: Candidate arrives on buffalo to file nomination

Katihar (Bihar) [India], September 13 (ANI): Mohammad Azad Alam arrived on a buffalo to file his nomination for the panchayat poll on Saturday.



Alam, a dairy farmer, said, "I cannot afford to pay for petrol in today's times due to the hike in prices. I am a dairy farmer, I can only ride my buffalo."

Alam, who is contesting for Rampur's Hasanganj panchayat, said that if he wins the poll, he will focus on the health sector.

On August 25, Bihar State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad had announced that the panchayat polls in Bihar will be held in 11 phases, the first phase of voting will be on September 24 while the last phase of voting will be on December 12. (ANI)

