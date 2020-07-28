Bihar: Parts of Darbhanga district flooded following incessant rainfall

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI): Following incessant rains, parts of the Darbhanga district of Bihar continued to remain flooded on Monday causing immense hardships to villagers and residents.

"The whole area over here is submerged and the flow of the water is so fast that the speed is constantly increasing," a local told ANI.

Another resident, while echoing a similar sentiment, said that the way the water levels are rising is extremely worrying.

"The rising water levels are a major cause for worry. We have received no aid from the administration as well," he said and added, "We are already battling with coronavirus and now the water levels are constantly rising."

The floods in Bihar hit many districts in the northern parts of the state. As many as 22 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to help in rescue and relief efforts.

The IAF has also been dropping food materials in the flood-affected areas of the state (ANI)

