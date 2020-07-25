Bihar: Patna man with COVID-19 kills self in home isolation

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): A 35-year-old COVID-19 positive man isolated at home died by suicide in Patna City's Malsalami, the police said on Saturday.

On Friday, a male COVID-19 patient had died after allegedly jumping off the fifth-floor bathroom of one of the buildings of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna.

According to Rafique UR Rahman, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Phulwarisharif Police Station, the police reached the spot as soon as they were informed about it.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 11,363 active cases of coronavirus in Bihar, with 22,343 cured/migrated/discharged and 220 deaths. (ANI)

