Bihar: People install statue of PM Modi at a temple in Katihar, conduct special prayers on his birthday

Katihar (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): People here on Tuesday conducted special prayers on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a temple where they have installed his statue.

There is a festive atmosphere in the Anandpur village coming under the Azamnagar block of the district. People of the village are so impressed by the work done by Prime Minister Modi that they have installed his statue at a Bajrang Bali temple.

"No development was seen until a few years back in our village. But after Prime Minister Modi came to power, the basic infrastructure like roads and electricity came to our village. We consider Modi as a development angel and hence we installed his statue in the temple," said Manoj Kumar Sah, a villager.

"Our only wish is that once Prime Minister Modi comes to our village," Tarak Kumar Sah, another villager said.

"The people of our village consider Modi equivalent to God. I wish our Prime Minister Modi a very happy birthday and my only request to him is that he comes to the village to meet his devotees," Lalan Kumar Vishwas, the village head said. (ANI)