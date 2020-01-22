Bihar pharmacies shut as BCDA begin 3-day strike

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Pharmacies in Bihar remained shut on Wednesday as the Bihar Chemist and Druggist Association (BCDA) 3-day statewide strike that began against alleged harassment and exploitation by drug inspectors in the wake of a state government directive that only trained and licensed pharmacists could operate drug stores in Bihar.

Around 35,000 retail and 20,000 wholesale chemist shops across state would remain shut for three days, the BCDA said.

Pharmacy and drugstore owners have alleged that inspectors from the government enforcement agencies harass them unnecessarily.

"Inspectors have asked for every chemist shop should have atleast one pharmacist. Our shops have been run for so long. Despite knowing that there are fewer pharmacists and everyone can not have one in their shops, the government is shutting our shops. It is harassing us," said a member of BCDA.

Rishi, a member of BCDA said, "According to my knowledge, there about 7,000 trained and licensed pharmacists in Bihar and most of them have government jobs so why would they open shops in a small town or village."

"We have called this strike against the harassment of drug department. This strike is for three days and if government does not meet our demands, we will hold indefinite strike and shut our wholesale and retail shops for an indefinite period," he said.

Meanwhile, people in the state are facing difficulties in procuring medicines.

Sanjay Kumar Madhav, a costumer said, "I need to buy medicines for my son, otherwise he will fall more ill and all shops are closed, what would I do now." (ANI)