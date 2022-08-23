Bihar police bust fake police station in Banka, seven arrested so far

Banka (Bihar) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Bihar police arrested a gang for allegedly running a fake government office inside a guest house near the town's police station in Banka district.

On August 17, police arrested seven people in this matter including the mastermind of the gang, Bhola Yadav and his associate Alka Devi for running a fake government office in Anurag guest house.

"Bhola Yadav and Alka Devi have been arrested for duping people on the pretext of helping them get benefits of government schemes. They also ran a fake government office where a person dressed as police personnel and the guard were kept. Seven have been arrested so far," said Satya Prakash, Superintendent of Police of Banka.



The gang successfully conducted their operation under the nose of the Banka police and Banka administration using police uniforms of sub-inspectors and guards.

The other five accused have been identified as Anita Murmu, Aakash Manjhi, Ramesh Kumar, Wakil Kumar and Julie Kumari Manjhi.



"The fraudsters were so well-placed within the office set up in Anurag Guest House that a common citizen would have easily mistaken them to be government employees, but the police officials have busted this fake police station," the SP said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, electoral cards issued by Banka BDO, over 500 application forms of PM Aawas Yojna, four police uniforms, bank cheque books, five mobile phones, a seal of Janata Dal (United) district president, fake identity cards, and other incriminating materials from their possession.

Earlier the police had arrested five accused, but the mastermind of this gang Bhola and Alka were arrested today.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Bhola set up an office in the name of the Escort Police Team in Patna, and duped people.

The gang also collected extortion money from different ongoing government projects on the pretext of enquiry.

During interrogation, Anita and Julie said they paid Bhola a bribe of Rs90,000 and Rs55,000, respectively, to procure a job. "Bhola got them posted in the fake police station and the duo thought they were recruited in the police services," the official said.

The accused are currently being interrogated by the Banka Police. (ANI)

