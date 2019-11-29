Bihar Police defuse 8 low-intensity explosives in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bihar Police on Thursday defused eight low-intensity explosives found in a house in Kanti area of Muzaffarpur in the state.

According to the police, they received information that a large number of explosives were placed in a three-storey building near the Primary Health Center in Kanti Bazaar belonging to Sanjay Thakur, a resident of Kusi village.

Kundan Kumar, Inspector, Kanti Police station, "A total of eight sutli (twine) bombs were recovered from a plastic bag in the area and the defusing process was carried out."

The police also stated that there were no grills in the windows of the building, which allowed any person to enter the house.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

