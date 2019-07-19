Bihar: Police, locals use boats to overcome flood woes

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): The local administration has deployed boats to help flood-affected victims and police personnel after the overflowing Burhi Gandak river inundated urban areas of the district.

Speaking to ANI, a boatman Umesh Sahni said: "We have been rowing boats for locals and policemen at Rs 200 per day. However, some people pay us Rs 20 per ride."

"The situation here is very bad. People are struggling due to flood," he said.

Sub-Inspector, Ahiyapur police station, Narsingh Singh said: "Floodwater has entered the police station. We have deployed these boats to help the public and our officials to reach the police station as well." (ANI)

