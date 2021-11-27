Bihar: Police personnel take oath to ensure implementation of liquor ban

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 26 (ANI): Bihar police personnel on Friday took an oath to ensure the implementation of liquor ban in the state.

State Director-General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal administered an oath to all Police personnel at the Police Head Quartet to ensure implementation of liquor ban in the state, and personally abide by the ban too.

Speaking to the media, Singhal said "to implement a liquor probation law, every police personnel is committed about this."



Society has witnessed the positiveness of prohibiting liquor. "We will try our best to implement the law," the DGP said.

The DGP said, along with prohibiting liquor "we are also committed to working on drugs."

He further said that "if any police personnel come into notice for having liquor will be suspended from his job." (ANI)

