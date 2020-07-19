Bihar Police personnel urge people to follow social distancing norms

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Bihar police are appealing to people to follow social distancing norms and police stations have kept dropboxes where people can submit complaints in order to check the spread of COVID-19.

"I request the people of Bihar to follow social distancing norms to curb the spread of coronavirus," said Constable Ramnath Singh posted at the Secretariat Police Station, Patna. Those who come to the police station too follow these norms, he added.

"People are made to file their complaint by dropping it in a dropbox. Thereafter, we take action on the complaints," said Singh.

On Saturday, Bihar had reported 739 COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the state is now 24,967.

The state Health Department on Saturday had said that there are 9,018 active cases in the state, 15,771 patients have recovered and 177 persons have died due to the virus. (ANI)

