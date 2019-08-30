Bihar: Police recover explosive material in Gaya after tip-off from terrorist

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal Police and Anti-terrorism Squad of Bihar Police on Friday recovered bomb-making material from a house in Mufasil police station area.

The police swung to action after Jummat-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Ejaz Ahmed, who was nabbed earlier this week, revealed the whereabouts of his two accomplices.

Upon reaching the area, the police discovered that the accused had fled away from the spot and recovered explosive material from the house. Explosives and incriminating material were recovered from the premises.

The accused have been identified as Moti Ahmed and Arif Raza.

"Based on the interrogation of JMB terrorist Ejaz by Bengal STF, we got information about the whereabouts of his partners. Upon reaching the spot, we found out that they had already deserted the house. Explosives material and incriminating material was recovered from the spot," Said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Gaya) Ghoran Mandal.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

