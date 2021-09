Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], September 11 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested after a police team were attacked by some miscreants during a raid in Muzaffarpur's Gaighat area.



"Members of a police team were attacked by miscreants during a raid in Muzaffarpur's Gaighat area. Two accused have been arrested," Muzaffarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manoj Kumar Pandey said on Friday.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)