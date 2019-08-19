Bihar Police to issue lookout notice against absconding MLA Anant Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bihar police is pursuing Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh who is accused under Arms Act for possessing AK-47 and 26 rounds of ammunition illegally.

"There is a case under the Arms Act in Barh police station against Anant Kumar Singh. Arms were recovered in the case which comprised of an AK-47 and 26 rounds of ammunition. Anant Singh is accused in this case and we are positive in our efforts to arrest him," Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters (HQ) said.

"Police will issue a lookout notice against him. Our team is collecting intelligence in this case and is trying to arrest him," he added.

Days after the Bihar Police registered a case against him, Singh has fled from his residence here when the police went to arrest him on Saturday night.

"We did talk to his wife but she did not divulge details, we will take further action accordingly," Superintendent of Police Patna Rural, Kantesh Mishra told reporters here.

The police have charged Singh under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act after they recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from his residence in Ladma village. The police officials raided Singh's premises in connection with a contract killing case. (ANI)