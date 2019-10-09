At least eight people got injured allegedly after a police van lost control in Akharaghat area of Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Bihar: Police van loses control, at least eight injured

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:33 IST

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): At least eight people including woman police personnel were injured allegedly after a police van lost control in Akharaghat area of Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.
Injured people have been admitted to SKMCH hospital here. The angry crowd blocked the way for the vehicle after the incident took place.
Reportedly, the vehicle lost control after its brakes allegedly failed due to which the police van rammed into the crowd.
Meanwhile, a large number of police forces have been deployed in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Manoj Kumar has appealed to the people to not spread rumours about the people being killed in the incident. (ANI)

