Bihar Police will take action: Sanjay Jha calls quarantine of Vinay Tiwari 'Shameful, absolutely wrong'

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 3 (ANI): Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha on Monday termed the 'forced quarantine' of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai as "shameful and absolutely wrong", adding that the state government will look into the matter and take action in this regard.

Tiwari is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

"It is known that for last one week four of Bihar Police officers are already in Mumbai. They have been meeting the police officers in Mumbai but were not quarantined. If they were not quarantined, why did they quarantine IPS Vinay Tiwari?" Jha said while speaking to ANI.

"IPS Vinay Tiwari was sent to expedite the investigation. Mumbai Police did not say anything when they were informed about his (Vinay Tiwari) itinerary. Even when he reached the airport, they did not screen him," he added.

Jha said when Tiwari started his investigation late night, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials quarantined him, which is "shameful and absolutely wrong".

"Bihar government will look into the matter and they will take some action," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey will speak to the Maharashtra Police as regards the quarantining of Tiwari in Mumbai.

"Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar told reporters here.

Explaining the 'forcibly quarantined' allegation, the BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. (ANI)

