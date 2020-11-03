Bihar polls: Governor, Deputy CM cast their votes in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday cast his vote at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna in the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

"I appeal to the people to participate in elections in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than the previous time," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also exercised his voting right and cast his vote at polling booth no.49 at St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar.

"I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing masks," he said.

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place.

Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.



There are 1,464 candidates in fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.





Five candidates from the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is part of the NDA, are also in the fray. From Mahagathbandhan, three Left parties are contesting on 14 seats (CPI-ML six, CPI and CPM on four each).



The key candidates include former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap.



Tejashwi, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan is contesting from Raghopur, while Tej Pratap, who is sitting MLA from Mahua, is contesting from Hasanpur.



Road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib.



Polling was held for 71 constituencies in the first phase on October 28 with precautionary measures in place against the novel coronavirus. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

