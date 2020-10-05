Bihar polls: KC Venugopal, AK Antony attend Congress CEC meeting to finalise candidates for 1st phase

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress held a meeting on Monday evening at the 10 Janpath to finalise candidates for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls.

The meeting was attended by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and party leaders Shaktisinh Gohil, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik among others.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Avinash Pande, Chairman of Congress Screening Committee for Bihar Assembly polls said, "Congress CEC meeting held today in which proposals were made for the candidate for the first phase of Assembly polls."



Earlier in the day, Pande said, "We discussed the list of probable candidates at 70 Assembly seats in Bihar. The list of candidates recommended by state Congress leaders will be presented in the Congress Central Election Committee meeting today."

According to the sources, this time, the party is willing to repeat all MLAs who are intact with the party, CLP leader and nine times MLA Sadanand Singh have been given free hand or free to give the name of the candidate to replace him.



Bihar with 243 assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

