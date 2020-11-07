Bihar polls: RJD's Ahmad Ashfaque casts his vote in Katihar, urges people to vote for deserving candidates

Kathiar (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): As voting for the third phase of Bihar polls is underway, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on Saturday cast his vote at a polling station in Katihar.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, he said: "I appeal to people of the state to exercise their right to vote so that deserving candidates are elected."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Bihar to participate in the "holy festival of democracy" in greater numbers and set a new voting record.

"Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. And of course, be sure to wear masks and social distancing as well," Priem Minister Modi tweeted.

Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am on Saturday.

About 2.35 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and the Election Commission has made adequate arrangements and taken precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates will be decided in the elections.

Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases on October 28 and November 3 respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly. (ANI)