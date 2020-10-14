Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur constituency, says 'will share manifesto in next two days'

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Soon after filing nomination from Raghopur constituency to contest the upcoming Bihar polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that he will share the manifesto in the next two days.

Tejashwi filed his nomination for the Raghopur seat of Vaishali district on Wednesday, where he is pitted against BJP's Satish Yadav, who was a former MLA.

"I have filed the nomination from Raghopur. The people of the constancy have blessed us. They will elect us. The people of Bihar are missing Laluji. I will share the manifesto in the next two days. We will share the blueprint document after discussing it with the left parties and Congress," he said while speaking to media.

"We will fulfill our promises. We will form the government. We are hopeful that the people of Bihar will elect us," he added.

Satish Yadav is contesting the election from Raghopur seat for the third consecutive time. In the 2010 assembly elections, Satish Yadav was successful in defeating former Chief Minister Rabri Devi by contesting on JDU ticket. However, in the 2015 assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav was able to equalise his mother's defeat by defeating Satish Yadav.

Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)