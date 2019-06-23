Bihar: Portion of roof falls outside ICU treating AES patients in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 22 (ANI): A portion of the roof outside a pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of Sri Krishna Medical College, where several AES patient children are being treated, collapsed here on Sunday.

As many as 43 children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been admitted in the ICU of the hospital.

Elaborating on the incident, Sunil Kumar Shahi, SKMCH, Muzaffarpur superintendent told ANI, "A patch of plaster from the roof fell off,nobody has been injured. It's not inside any ward but around the veranda area. PICU is in between ward number 6-7 but the patch fell between ward number 5-6."

The hospital is the largest medical facility treating AES patients in the district. As many as 109 people have lost their lives fighting the AES at the hospital.

The Bihar government is facing severe criticism in the wake of the children's death due to the disease. (ANI)

