Bihar: Prime accuse in 'Mubarakpur lynching case' arrested

Chhapra (Bihar) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team of Bihar Police constituted to investigate the Chhapra's Mubarakpur lynching case has arrested the prime accused, Vijay Yadav, police said.

Absconding since the day of the crime SIT nabbed Yadav from the Revalganj station area in Sitab Diyara village of Saran district in Bihar.

The incident pertains to February 5, when three people were allegedly tied and beaten in Bihar's Mubarakpur village in Manjhi.



Amitesh and Rahul two of the three victims in the case succumbed to their injuries.

Earlier, the police while investigating the matter attached the properties of the four accused, namely Vijay Yadav and his close aides Ajay Yadav, Deepak Yadav, and Vicky Yadav, after obtaining the orders from the Judicial Magistrate of Chhapra court.

After the alleged lynching of the youth, a mob set the house and poultry farm of the village headman on fire.

After registering a case in the incident, the police launched a detailed investigation into the matter, a sizeable police contingent was deployed at the village in the wake of the incident and the violence and arson that followed afterward. (ANI)

