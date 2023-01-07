Bihar: Railway ticket examiners suspended after viral video of ticket less passenger being thrashed

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], January 7 (ANI): A video of a man allegedly assaulting a passenger on a moving train has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place at Samastipur district in Bihar when two Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTE) allegedly thrashed a passenger at Dholi station.

In the purported video one TTE can be seen pulling the passenger when another TT comes and starts hitting the passenger.



As per reports, an argument broke out between the passenger and the TT when the latter came to check tickets. Following this, the TT pulled the passenger from his seat.

Reportedly, the passenger was seriously injured in the incident.

Disciplinary action was initiated after the incident and the TTEs were suspended.

"Both suspended. We are taking the matter seriously. Departmental disciplinary action has been initiated," said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Alok Aggarwal. (ANI)

