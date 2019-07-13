Waterlogging at the railwaytracks in Champaran [Photo/ANI]
Waterlogging at the railwaytracks in Champaran [Photo/ANI]

Bihar: Rain throws life out of gear in Champaran

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:00 IST

Champaran (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Champaran from the past few days have sent normal life for a toss with several areas being water-logged.
The water level in Gandak Barrage has also rose after heavy rain in west Champaran.
Scores of commuters have been stranded at city's railway station owing to delay and non-movement of trains due to waterlogging at the railway tracks.
Besides, a cloakroom at the railway station is also flooded with water and the luggage of the passengers have got wet.
"I am waiting for the train for the past two hours. Due to rain, trains are not coming on time. Even in the cloakroom, there is water everywhere. I do not know what to do know," a passenger told ANI.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state with extremely heavy rain forecast for north Bihar districts along the Himalayan foothills in the next 48 hours.
Today, the minimum and maximum temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius and the relative humidity will be 97 per cent. (ANI)

