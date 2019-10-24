Bihar: Ravi Shankar Prasad meets beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Patna on Thursday.

"Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the government's health scheme which has been implemented all over India. Each family covered under this scheme would get upto Rs five lakh health insurance cover," said Prasad.

"Under this scheme, 10 crore families below poverty line (BPL) have benefitted till now and as many as 50 crore people will be able to take direct benefits of this scheme. In addition, there is a plan to bring the remaining population under this scheme," he added.

Prasad further stated that the Modi-led BJP government is taking efforts to include women, children and senior citizens exclusively in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

"The beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme will be given cashless and paperless treatment in government hospitals and empanelled hospitals," Prasad added.

Ayushman Bharat was launched by the Prime Minister on September 23, 2018. (ANI)

