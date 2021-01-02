Bihar records 397 new COVID-19 cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 2 (ANI): Bihar has recorded 397 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, informed the state health department.

"397 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far on January 1 taking the total count of active cases to 5,162 in Bihar," the department tweeted.

Among the new cases, Patna registered the highest number of cases at 219.



In Bihar, dry run of COVID-19 vaccine is being undertaken in three districts -- Patna, Jamui and Bettia.

Meanwhile, India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,50,183. As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218. (ANI)

