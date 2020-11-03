Bihar records 53.51 pc voter turnout in second phase assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh sees 66.37 pc polling in bye-elections

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 53.51 per cent in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday with the percentage expected to go up further after all votes are taken into account, Election Commission said here.

The second phase election was held in 94 assembly seats across 17 districts of the state.



The poll panel said that voting was being held in some polling stations beyond the closing time due to presence of queues. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on November 7.

In the bye-elections in ten states, Nagaland recorded the highest poll percentage of 83.69 per cent while Madhya Pradesh, where the largest 28 seats are going to the polls, saw voter turnout of 66.37 per cent.

Election Commission said Uttar Pradesh saw 51.57 per cent polling, Chhattisgarh 71.99 per cent, Gujarat 57.98 per cent, Haryana 68 per cent, Jharkhand 62.51 per cent, Karnataka 51.3 per cent, Odisha 68.08 per cent and Telangana 81.44 per cent. (ANI)

