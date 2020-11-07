Bihar records 55.73 per cent polling in third phase till 6 pm

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): Bihar saw 55.73 per cent voter turnout till 6 pm in the third and final phase of polling on Saturday on 78 constituencies, according to data from Election Commission.

The turnout was 52.80 per cent till 5 pm.

The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates is being decided in this phase.

Kishanganj district recorded the highest 59.99 per cent polling till 6 pm and Vaishali recorded the lowest at 49.97 per cent.

Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases on October 28 and November 3 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)