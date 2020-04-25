Bihar reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 25 (ANI): Ten more cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 238 in the state.

Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said, "COVID-19 cases rise to 238 in Bihar with 10 more people tested positive today. Out of the new cases, five have been reported in Kaimur, four in Buxar and one in Patna."

"We are ascertaining their infection trail," he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar's health department has authorised District Magistrates of those districts that are affected by acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) to hire private ambulances, as per need, to transport patients to hospitals.

As per the order, the government has also fixed reimbursement for those who hire their own vehicles/ambulances to reach health facilities. (ANI)

