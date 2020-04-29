Bihar reports 11 more coronavirus cases, total count mounts to 403

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): As many 11 more people have tested coronavirus positive in Bihar, said Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Secretary, on Wednesday.

"With 11 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached to 403," said Kumar.

He further said, "We are ascertaining their infection trail."

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.

So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

