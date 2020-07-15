Bihar reports 1,320 new COVID-19 cases, tally goes up to 20,173

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): With 1,320 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Bihar, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 20,173 on Wednesday.

According to the state Health Department, 13,019 patients have recovered till now.

The maximum number of cases have been reported from Patna (242) followed by Bhagalpur (125) and West Champaran (93) districts of the state, as per the daily bulletin. (ANI)

