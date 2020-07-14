Bihar reports 1,432 new COVID-19 cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bihar reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases taking the total to 18,853 on Tuesday.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases has reached 18,853 in the state, with 12,364 patients recovered from the viral infection.

Taking account of the rising number of cases, the Bihar government has announced a 16-day lockdown the state today. (ANI)

