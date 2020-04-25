Bihar reports 2 more COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 225

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 25 (ANI): Two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar on Saturday, taking the total tally of those infected in the state to 225, informed Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Health Secretary.

The two people who have tested positive for the lethal infection are residents of Naya Bhojpur and Buxar respectively.

"Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, from Naya Bhojpur and Buxar. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now at 225," said Kumar while speaking to ANI.

According to the state health department, out of the total COVID-19 cases in Bihar, 45 people have cured/migrated and two have died. (ANI)

