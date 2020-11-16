Bihar reports 247 new COVID-19 cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Bihar reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total positive cases to 2,26,916, said State Health Department on Sunday.



According to the State Health Department, a total of 21,98,64 people have been discharged so far with 614 people discharged in last 24 hours.

The active cases in the state stand at 5,867 with recovery rate at 96.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 88,14,579 on Sunday. (ANI)

