Bihar reports 282 COVID-19 cases, tally at 9506

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 29 (ANI): A total of 282 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,506.

"282 new COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar. Total count of cases stands at 9506," said the state health department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 5,48,318 COVID-19 cases including 16,475 deaths, 3,21,723 cured and 2,10,120 active cases as of Monday. (ANI)

