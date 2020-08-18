Bihar reports 3,257 new COVID-19 cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): As many as 3,257 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 368 cases were reported from Patna.

With 3,257 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 32,626.

With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country's COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases and 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797. (ANI)

