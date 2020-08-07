Bihar reports 3,646 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): With 3,646 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, the tally of coronavirus stands at 71,794, said the state Health Department on Friday.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the state government, the number of active cases rose to 25,128 in the state.

As many as 46,265 patients have been discharged and 400 have died due to the virus in the state, stated the department.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 20 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

